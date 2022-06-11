Hero Emblems II is an upcoming JRPG with match-3 combat coming to iOS this month

Taiwan-based HeatPot Games has announced the upcoming launch of Hero Emblems II, the studio's JRPG on mobile that combines elements of match-3 combat and side-scrolling adventures. The game tasks players with helping those who are in need as a member of the Night Chasers.

In Hero Emblems II, players can expect match-3 combat as they remove Emblems to attack, generate Magic Emblems to use skills, and unleash combos to take down foes. Players will also venture deep into mysterious dungeons and ancient ruins to uncover hidden treasures and battle against fearsome beasts.

Heroes each have their own unique skills and backstories as well, and players can shop for their equipment in villages to acquire weapons, armour and accessories that can help buff hero abilities and defend against enemy debuffs.

"A long time ago, there used to be a mercenary group called the Night Chasers. Instead of making money, they went around helping people in need. During the war, they helped many people who were suffering," says the game's official lore. "However, with the advent of peace, the Night Chasers were no longer needed and had to disband. But four young people, Zack, Lucien, Sid, and Odelia, decided to carry on their spirit and formed the new Night Chasers."

If you're eager to join in on the fun, you can soon download Hero Emblems II on the iOS App Store. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

