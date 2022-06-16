Hero Emblems II combines match-3 and RPG mechanics, coming to iOS on June 23rd

HeatPot Games has revealed the official release date for Hero Emblems II, the Taiwan-based studio's match-3 RPG on mobile. Coming to iOS devices on June 23rd, the anime-style title lets players embark on an adventure and defeat foes in match-3 combat as members of the Night Chasers.

Hero Emblems II boasts an engaging narrative and thrilling match-3 battles as players strategise the best combos to use to unleash powerful attacks. Certain combinations will deal damage by generating Magic Emblems, while each character will have his or her own abilities that can take down foes in a jiffy.

Players can also venture out into the map and explore dungeons, caves and more to hunt for treasure chests. They'll encounter beasts and fiends of all kinds along the way - plus, they can also buy equipment and weapons in villages to buff up their heroes and prepare them for battle.

The game features Japanese character voices in combat, as well as a wide variety of debuffs players will have to defend against. If you're keen on giving the game a go for yourself, Hero Emblems II will soon be available to download on the iOS App Store on June 23rd. Pre-orders are now open - while the game is priced at $6.99 or your local equivalent, those who sign up during the pre-registration period can score a 15% discount at $5.99.

You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

