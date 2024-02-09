Apple Arcade adds Crayola Adventures and The Battle of Polytopia+, launches updates for Hello Kitty Island Adventure and more

Crayola Adventures and The Battle of Polytopia+ are joining Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is gearing up for a fun-filled March as the open-ended storytelling game Crayola Adventures joins the service alongside other popular mobile titles. In particular, you'll get to unleash your creativity beginning March 7th, not just for young players but for the young-at-heart across all ages.

"This March, during National Reading Month, we’re thrilled to introduce Crayola Adventures, a game that empowers players to be the authors, illustrators, and heroes of stories as unique as they are. In a world where young minds are immersed in digital platforms, Crayola Adventures is a bridge for players of all ages to build connections between their digital experiences and learning journey to hone problem-solving, creativity, and language skills - all in a wildly fun setting that encourages them to express themselves freely," says Founder and CEO of Red Games Co. Brian Lovell.

Meanwhile, Midjiwan AB's The Battle of Polytopia+ will also be joining in, letting you build your own civilisation as a tribe ruler across a turn-based strategy game. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is also launching a new update that lets you feel all the love this Valentine's season, with the Hugs & Hearts in-game event that will last until February 21st. You can catch lovebugs for a limited time and score cool furniture and fashion on Friendship Island.

Sonic Dream Team by SEGA HARDlight, on the other hand, will be launching a leaderboard on February 14th as well, along with a new Time Trials feature to test your times. And if you want more Apple Arcade titles, check out our list to get your fill!

There are plenty of other updates in store for you this month, so if you're eager to take part, you can sign up for an Apple Arcade subscription for a monthly fee of $6.99 or your local equivalent.