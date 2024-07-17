Kairosoft's Heian City Story launches with new worldwide release

Build your own ancient city

Previously Japan-exclusive Heian City Story has hit storefronts worldwide

Set during the eponymous period of Japanese history, you'll build your perfectly-ordered metropolis

Challenge evil spirits, hold tournaments, fulfil your citizen's needs and more!

Kairosoft, the studio behind numerous retro-style titles on mobile, is bringing one of its formerly Japan-exclusive titles to the rest of the world. Heian City Story has launched for iOS and Android, available now on the App Store and Google Play. So what's this historical city-builder about? Let's dig in.

Heian City Story challenges you to, well, you can probably figure it out. Set during the Heian period, an era of peace and culture in Japan, you'll build your own city and govern the lives of your subjects. But not all is well in the land, as you'll also need to fight off murderous spirits attempting to make your people's lives hell.

Fortunately, in between the strictures of governing, building and defending your new town, you'll also have time to decompress. You can hold four different types of tournaments with Kickball, Sumo, Poetry and horse racing to win prizes.

Just remember to complete your people's requests, organise your districts to maximise bonuses, and keep the peace in your growing metropolis.

Aside from the intriguing premise, Kairosoft's latest international outing includes the lush, crunchy retro graphics that have become their trademark. Fans of Japanese culture, city-builders and good retro fun alike are sure to find something to enjoy in Heian City Story.

Heian City Story is available now on iOS and Android!

