Hay Day sees Most Haunted Host Yvette Fielding appear as part of Halloween celebrations

Most Haunted host Yvette Fielding is helping out in a new collab with Hay Day

The 'special episode' of her show features a spookily silly adventure to Cogges Manor Farm

Meanwhile, things get scary on the farm with the arrival of the Red Revenant

Hay Day is continuing its suite of recent celebrity collabs that have featured the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Joe Jonas, tying it into the spookiest month of the year. As part of their Halloween event, Hay Day has teamed up with Yvette Fielding, the host of the long-running UK ghost-hunting show Most Haunted.

The collaboration sees Fielding lend her likeness, which has graced Most Haunted on and off since 2002, to a new advert featuring her investigating Cogges Manor Farm and inviting the spectral entity haunting it to play Hay Day. Naturally, that ties into the new, spooky update arriving in-game.

Making Hay

The actual Halloween event itself, meanwhile, sees the vampiric Red Revenant make his way to your farm, and it'll be up to you to dethrone him and kick him out before the event ends on October 31st. But beware, because being a vampire, he'll undoubtedly be a significant challenge for even the bravest farmers out there.

While it's a shame that there isn't more tie-in content based on Most Haunted, this is still a collaboration that will have a bit more of a niche interest. Most Haunted was quite popular here in the UK throughout the 2000s, but its heyday (no pun intended) has long since receded.

In contrast, the challenge of unseating the Red Revenant will, I'm sure, make for an exciting challenge for anyone playing Hay Day today! So keep your eyes peeled because you only have until Halloween itself to take on the Red Revenant and foil his evil plans.

But if you're looking for more classical scares to have in the lead-up to Halloween, then don't fret. Instead, why not dig into our list of the best horror games on Android to see some of our choice picks for chills this Halloween season!