Haunted Dorm beginner's guide - Top tips to dreaming your nightmares away

At its core, Haunted Dorm is all about staying below notice until your defences are in place. Pick a room that's out of the way of the centre of the map (those with a thin hallway leading to the door are ideal) and focus mainly on building up your resource-gathering stations early on. The screenshots in this Haunted Dorm beginner's guide are all from the same match, so they should give a clear indicator of how to progress.

Remember, turrets will let the dream hunter know you're in residence. So you want them to ideally go after other players before they realise where you are. The long hallway to your room will let you place multiple turrets that can attack the dream hunter at once, as well as adding just that extra bit of distance which they need to travel.

I'm no expert, mind you, but I found that a great setup is to find a room with the freezer (or whatever it's called), which slows a dream hunter's attacks. From there, simply upgrade your door and bed back and forth as you'll ideally be out of the way enough to fall beneath their notice.

After that, you'll want to mainly pursue getting a video game console (which accrues lightning) and add two repair benches. Combined with a freezer, the repair benches will essentially outpace the hunter's damage to your door.

But why no turrets, you may ask? Well, turrets can be placed whenever, and most of their tiers are quite cheap. So you can easily place a bunch of them at once if you have enough cash, and upgrade them too! That's a lot easier to do once you have a good bed and plenty of coin income.

That's what worked for me, at least. Just remember, your main objective is to keep safe until you acquire enough resources. Only then should you start worrying about eliminating the hunter. One top tip though, if you find they keep running off before you get that final blow, then invest in a lightning net to keep them in place!