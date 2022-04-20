Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is hosting a special event to celebrate the launch of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Harry Potter franchise has been the talk of the town again with the launch of their latest movie – Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Zynga Inc is now chiming in by celebrating the movie’s release in the match-3 game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. Players can take part in lots of in-game events that are based on the Fantastic Beasts spin-off.

The Secrets of Dumbledore brings the magical world of Fantastic Beasts to Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, led by the infamous Magizoologist Newt Scamander, who plays the role of a host in this collaboration. Newt will guide players through this limited-time event, allowing them to familiarize themselves with this crazy wizarding universe and gather heaps of rewards.

Completing various quests will reward players with badges that will aid in obtaining the Niffler, an extremely cute beast with a long snout and a furry black coat that adores shiny objects and hidden treasure. The special event will grant everyone the ability to permanently keep the Niffler rather than just during the event. Act fast if you want this adorable beast in your squad!

Speaking of the collaboration, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga, Yaron Leyvand, said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce the latest Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells in-game event series in conjunction with the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The film series has created a massive global fan following, and we are excited that our players can see the film’s most beloved characters on the mobile screen.”

For more Fantastic Beasts action in HP: Puzzles & Spells, players can take part in the Magical Creatures season that will run until late May. This rewards players with the Qilin, one of the most admired beasts who will help complete difficult puzzles.

Take part in this crossover by downloading Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells for free on the App Store and Google Play.