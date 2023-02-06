Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells lets you satisfy your sweet tooth with its Valentine's Day-themed “Sweets and Treats" event

Love is truly in the air this month as Zynga Inc. celebrates all things hearts and sweets in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. Players can look forward to joining in on the festivities and the warm and fuzzy feelings of Valentine's Day in the latest update, as the game waves the magic of love over Hogwarts with “Sweets and Treats”.

In particular, the new seasonal event in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells will offer players a host of bountiful rewards as they complete different tasks. The event will run from now until February 28th, so there's still plenty of time for Harry Potter fans to celebrate friendship, love, and the magic that binds us all throughout the whole month.

Additionally, eager players who wish to upgrade their experience with the Premium Pass will be able to unlock more in-game goodies within the event. This includes Runespoor, who's "a gentle three-headed serpent that was once a favorite pet of Dark wizards."

By the way, apart from giving your sweet tooth a run for its money this month, you can also take part in the festivities of the Slytherin Celebration, where all you need to do is gather green gems to score special rewards.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun and giving this new lovey-dovey update a go for yourself, you can now download Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info on the studio.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best match-3 games on iOS?