Gunnar Echo Glasses review - "Lightweight and stylish"

Gunnar are well-known for their lines of gaming glasses, which are aimed at making sure you are protecting your eyes while gaming on various blue-screen devices. They have a large range of glasses with different lens strengths, to make sure you are playing in a way that doesn't cause migraines and eye strain.

The newest addition to the collection is the Gunnar Echo.

The Gunnar Echo is a fantastic pair of glasses, with metal frames full of detail. The frames around the glass themselves are only at the top, but the side view is where smaller details really shine.

The sides of the frame feature the word Gunnar, along with a little dotted pattern, and there is a small amount of white plastic towards the end of the sides, which makes them look interesting and feel less hard on your face.

This pair of glasses feels so stylish and is quite lightweight as well, without giving up the durability that you'd expect when it comes to a pair of Gunnar glasses. These also have an anti-reflective, smudge-resistant and oleophobic coating, which I feel makes the difference when your glasses are only half-rimmed by metal, as you are more likely to touch the glass itself.

As with any pair of Gunnar glasses, there are a few blue light glass options, with the choice of clear (which is not tinted and still protects your eyes), Amber (which is our favorite, as it blocks the majoirty of harmful light while giving the world a little orange glow), or Amber Max (which is extremely tinted, but blocks out all sorts of harmful light while making the world very orange). These glasses even come with their sunglasses variant, which protects from digital screens in sunlit environments.

The Gunnar Echo also comes with a durable case, protective pouch and micro-fibre cloth - so everything you need to take them with you on your many adventures.