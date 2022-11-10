Haikyu!! Touch The Dream, a brand new volleyball simulator based on the manga series of the same name, opens pre-registration for Japanese audiences

G-Holdings, a mobile developer, has announced that pre-registration for their upcoming sports simulation adaptation game of the popular anime series Haikyu!!, titled Haikyu!! Touch The Dream, has opened up. Currently, this one is exclusive to Japanese audiences, but given how popular the series has become in both the East and West, I’d venture to say we might see a global release down the line.

As for what Haikyu!! is, it's a sports anime/manga at its core. Centred around the lovely pastime of volleyball, it tells the story of a down-on-his-luck protagonist who melds into his high school’s volleyball team and their eventual rise to fame and glory. It’s a story of friendship, of never giving up, and it’s filled to the brim with awesome characters who have really excellent designs to match.

Gameplay-wise, it is of course a volleyball game. You’ll be playing against both PvE teams and PvP teams, and your view is that of the entire court from a side perspective, giving you a full view of the experience. Think something like The Spike: Volleyball Story and you’re pretty close.

To mix up that formula, Haikyu!! is also about collecting all of your favourite players from the series and using them to their utmost potential. It’s going to have some gacha elements, and the higher rarity characters will have skills that you can use mid-match to give you that competitive edge. Otherwise, it’s just you and the enemy team duking it out on the volleyball court.

Haikyu!! is an incredibly popular series even outside of Japan, so it’s quite likely this one will become a huge success, especially if we’re lucky enough to see a global release somewhere in the future.

Until then, Japanese gamers can pre-register for Haikyu!! Touch The Dream right now using this page for both the iOS and Android links.

