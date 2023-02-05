Haikyu!! Touch the Dream, the volleyball-based anime sports RPG, launches within Korea

After opening up pre-registrations a few months back, developer Dayamonz has finally launched the Korea-exclusive anime sports RPG Haikyu!! Touch the Dream. This adaptation of the super popular sports anime, also titled Haikyu!!, sees you taking all of your favourite characters onto the volleyball field to, well, play volleyball! Using a variety of skills to gain the upper hand, you’ll climb through the leagues and experience a retelling of the series’ story.

Haikyu! is a heartwarming volleyball anime that has an eclectic but super loveable cast full of a variety of characters who all have different personalities. It’s a classic anime full of the friendship-is-power trope, but it’s probably the best representation of it, and is beloved for that exact reason alongside the adoration of the main cast as well.

Touch the Dream seeks to take this popular series and translate it into a mobile volleyball gacha game, allowing you to roll for your favourite team members from the anime and use them on the field as you face off against a ton of different teams, each presenting a new challenge.

These characters come equipped with their own skills and abilities, each different from the other, and you’ll have to appropriately time the usage of both to gain the upper hand in these matches. Think something like the Captain Tsubasa mobile game, turn that into volleyball, and you’re not far off from what Touch the Dream is trying to do.

So, whether you're a fan of the anime/manga or a mobile gamer just looking for a great sports game full of team building and challenging gameplay, this is the game for you. As long as you’re located in Korea, you can currently download Haikyu!! Touch the Dream for free at either of the links below!