Gunship Battle: Total Warfare invites you to go to war with the new World War League 4.0 update

Prepare to engage on a massive scale

Joycity has announced an exciting new update for Gunship Battle: Total Warfare, letting players put their skills in the art of war to the test with the new World War League 4.0 [WWL 4.0]. In particular, this Ultimate War will run from March 8th to June 7th, offering 13 weeks of merry mayhem before the big finale.

A total of 100 servers divided into 12 Leagues will duke it out across three World Zones to see which Contender/Alliances will come out on top.

The latest update within Gunship Battle: Total Warfare also adds the new Fortress Tower, where you can fight to fend off an incoming attack from the docks in exchange for in-game goodies. You can also enter the Fortress Tower itself and engage in some action-packed tower defence gameplay. Do you have what it takes to deploy your turret-cannons and take down the ultimate mini-boss?

As for other new improvements, you can now expand the maximum level for fighter Jets from 20 to 30. Plus, there's the Spring-themed Collection and Check-In Event to look forward to in the next few weeks, so if you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can head on over to the official website to know more. You can also follow Gunship Battle: Total Warfare on Facebook for all the latest developments.