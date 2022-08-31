Gunship Battle: Total Warfare is teaming up with Hasbro to bring G.I. JOE to the hit mobile strategy game

Preferred Partner Feature

Joycity has announced an exciting new collaboration event for Gunship Battle: Total Warfare, letting players dive into the military-themed strategy game on mobile with G.I. JOE. The epic team-up with Hasbro, Inc. is giving players a taste of global pop culture phenomenon G.I. JOE beginning August 31st.

In GBTW's latest collab event, gamers can look forward to joining forces with Cobra Commander, Baroness and Destro as they explore an exclusive story arc along with special events and limited items. Players can also bank to enjoy a Battle Pass showcase during the event. With COBRA in command of the USS Flagg - the Joe’s illustrious Nimitz Class Aircraft Carrier, expect to be immersed into a dramatic and deceitful adventure that is unparalleled. As Gunship Battle Admirals fight alongside these newfound comrades against the New World Armada, will they sail their way to victory, or will the shaky alliance rear its ugly head?

If you're keen on rallying, scouting, and unleashing your tactical prowess over land, sea and air, you can download Gunship Battle: Total Warfare on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.