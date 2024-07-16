Gunship Battle: Total Warfare lets you add historic icons to your roster in latest Hero System update

Preferred Partner Feature

Iconic heroes from history join the fray with the new Hero System update

Unlock new Heroes and add them to your Jet Squadrons & Ships

Rare, Epic, and Legendary Tiers available upon successfully completing missions

Joycity has announced an exciting new update for Gunship Battle: Total Warfare, inviting everyone to join in on some sizzling summer fun within the mobile strategy game. In particular, you can discover how you can ramp up your combat prowess with the new Hero System, with historic characters entering the fray to switch up the meta in an entirely new way.

The latest update to Gunship Battle: Total Warfare lets you fight back against the tyranny of the Armada with historic icons by your side. To survive a post-apocalyptic world, you'll need to lead the Allied Forces in the midst of lawlessness and resource scarcity to fight the good fight - and APEX Works Inc.'s HERO Project lets you do just that.

You can slot these unlockable Heroes into your Jet Squadrons in your HQ or place them in your Aircraft Carriers and Ships to gain stat bonuses. You can also buff up your fleet with special skills to come out of every skirmish victoriously. These upgrade materials will be available from the check-in events and Hero-themed missions that'll help you unlock Rare, Epic, and Legendary Tiers for your characters.

If you're ready to put the Armada in their place, Gunship Battle: Total Warfare is available as a free-to-play title from the App Store and on Google Play. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.