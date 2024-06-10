Gunship Battle: Total Warfare heats up the summer with new Fortress expansion, Elysium PvP content and more

Preferred Partner Feature

Cross-dimensional PvP Elysium leaving Beta

Tower Defence feature called Fortress

Joycity has launched a series of sizzling hot summer updates within Gunship Battle: Total Warfare this season, offering you plenty of ways you can switch up your tactics across this military strategy game. In particular, the cross-dimensional PvP Elysium is finally leaving Beta, taking with it all the invaluable feedback from the community along with a special Tower Defence feature called Fortress.

In the latest update to Gunship Battle: Total Warfare, you can look forward to going head-to-head with other player alliances in Elysium as you fight for control over waypoints in cutthroat co-op. Because your units and your loadout are all predetermined, you can expect a fair fight on a level battlefield where your cunning and your skill will reign supreme - no pay-to-win advantages here.

An expansion to the Fortress feature is also adding to the heat, with more terrain types to discover and more jets to unlock. Apart from UI improvements, there are also plenty of login bonuses and store discounts to look forward to, including an Elysium-themed dice mini-game.

You can download Gunship Battle: Total Warfare on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.