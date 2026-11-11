TrainStation 3: Journey of Steel tests your train tycoon tactics with a serious supply setback

Preferred Partner Feature

Jam-packed, so to speak

Head to Scandinavia for the Lumber Jam limited-time event

Manage an interconnected supply chain

Earn Upgrade Tokens to boost your facilities

In any tycoon sim, there's something inherently satisfying about watching everything fall into place after all your hard work. But keeping everything running smoothly is a challenge in itself, as one bottleneck can have a knock-on effect across your entire operation – and that's exactly what you'll be tackling in TrainStation 3: Journey of Steel's latest Lumber Jam event!

As you might expect, Pixel Federation's limited-time challenge will have you trying to untangle a tangled mess across the railroad tycoon's supply chain, identifying the weakest link and pushing you to test your logistical prowess. To make sure you control the reins on the railway, you'll need to hone your resource management skills too - thankfully, you've got plenty of factory upgrades to aim for to keep your Scandinavian supply run on track.

In particular, you'll not only need to dispatch trains efficiently as usual, but you'll also have to keep an interconnected production chain running as smoothly as possible. When one facility fails, it's a chain reaction across your whole operation, so you'll need to act quickly to keep that domino effect at bay.

As you transport raw timber across the free-to-play train strategy and manage your production of resin and other resources, you need to keep your end goal in mind - and that's to get those packed furniture pallets to where they need to go. Every contract cleared rewards you with Upgrade Tokens, which will definitely come in handy when you're boosting your efficiency across your assembly factories and log yards.

Your management skills go beyond fuel consumption and engine efficiency this time around! So if you're up for the challenge, you can download TrainStation 3: Journey of Steel to give the railroad simulator a go today.