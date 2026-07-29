Gunship Battle: Total Warfare lets you pilot a Veritech Fighter against the Zentraedi forces in new Robotech crossover

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Modern warfare meets sci-fi

Build your Robotech squadron with iconic Veritech Fighters

New arcade-style shooting mode

Themed cosmetics up for grabs

It's easy to restrict Gunship Battle: Total Warfare within the confines of modern warfare, but Joycity has something else in mind for its military strategy game. In particular, you can look forward to diving into the sci-fi world of Robotech in the latest crossover event, with two campaigns to sink your teeth into.

The first phase has already kicked off and will run until August 19th, and as you might expect, there's a new narrative to discover themed around restoring the SDF-1 to its former glory. You'll then duke it out against the Zentraedi forces in this cross-genre collab, with the VF-1A, VF-1J, and VF-1S Veritech debuting as new units.

The Robotech-themed coat of paint also includes exclusive Squadron Skins that fans of the classic series will instantly recognise, as well as special collab activities and missions to take on. Of course, all these come with special rewards too, so it's definitely worth giving them a go.

Finally, Rick's Blast Arcade brings a new arcade-style shooting mode to the fray, where you get to pilot a Veritech Fighter and face off against bosses in one-on-one combat. You get to transform between the three iconic Fighter, Guardian, and Battloid modes freely, so while the difficulty ramps up as you progress, you'll also become more and more equipped for the fight ahead.

If you're keen on giving the world of Robotech a peek, or you’ve been a lifelong fan chomping at the bit for the return of Robotech to the world of gaming, the wait’s over… you can download Gunship Battle: Total Warfare for free on iOS and Android today!