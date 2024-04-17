Guncho puts you in the poncho of a Wild West gunslinger in this roguelike action puzzler

The roguelike puzzle game releases June 5th for mobile and PC

Guncho is an upcoming roguelike puzzle game

In it, you play as a lone gunslinger facing off against hordes of enemies

Position yourself, select your bullets and where to fire, and avoid (or use to your advantage) hazards

The Wild West has been a gaming goldmine for years, whether it's Red Dead Redemption 2, or looking further back to titles like GUN. And that's equally true for indies as it is for AAA if anyone recalls the excellent Westerado from a few years back. But now you can not only enjoy the desolate wilderness of the untamed frontier but put your mind to the test with roguelike puzzler Guncho.

From developer Arnold Rauers, Guncho is a turn-based puzzle strategy game. In it, you have to manoeuvre your lone gunslinger against groups of enemies, loading bullets into your gun to fire in different directions, and timing your actions with your enemies and the environment. That might mean rushing past a bandit or pushing him in the direction of an exploding barrel of TNT, or perfectly aligning yourself to drop four enemies in as many shots.

And it's coming June 25th, with a beta test now available for a mobile version set to hit the App Store and Google Play.

Yes, while roguelike is a word that gets bandied around a lot these days, Guncho is perhaps one of the more clear-cut examples. You make your way through progressively more difficult runs, nabbing upgrades as you go before duking it out with a boss at the end to prove yourself as the fastest gunslinger in the West. Boasting some basic, but stylish graphics, Guncho promises to offer both action and challenge as you move between cover and keep your wits about you. Every enemy is different, and one wrong move can spell disaster.

You can keep up with Guncho's ongoing development over on Rauer's Twitter account and sign up for the mobile beta on his site. You can also try out a demo for Guncho over on itch.io.