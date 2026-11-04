Elder Scrolls: Sentinel has been named though not dated, but Elder Scrolls: Castles is here for a mobile fix

The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel now has an official name, but not much else other than the setting

Still, if you need to tide yourself over, there's no need to dive into Skyrim for the nth time

Instead, why not take a walk on the mobile side with The Elder Scrolls: Castles?

Hallelujah! It seems that Bethesda Softworks have finally kicked themselves into gear, with the announcement that the hotly anticipated Elder Scrolls VI will be called Sentinel. And... Oh, turns out, that's all. Guess we're back to waiting, but if you need something to tide you over, did you know you can play The Elder Scrolls on mobile?

Well, one of its spinoffs at the very least. With the shuttering of The Elder Scrolls: Blades earlier this year, options can seem thin on the ground. But dig a little deeper, and you'll find that Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls: Castles, which lets you build and manage your own fortress and family dynasty, offers you a hefty taste of Tamriel on the go!

Home is where the buttresses are

Now, for a little bit of context, when Skyrim released in 2011, I was 12 years old. I am now 27. And we only now have an idea of what The Elder Scrolls VI is actually going to be about, or that it's going to be set in Hammerfell or around the world, if the name Sentinel is anything to go by.

Speaking of which, there's an interesting connection to mobile in The Elder Scrolls VI's setting. The Elder Scrolls Travels series for the N-Gage took players to a variety of then-unexplored regions of Tamriel, such as Stormhold in Black Marsh, Dawnstar in Skyrim and, yes, Hammerfell!

Either way, with The Elder Scrolls VI likely at least a year or more out from release, if you want to get your Elder Scrolls itch scratched on the go, then your best bet is diving into The Elder Scrolls: Castles!

But if you really want to try something different, there are other options. Just take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to see some of our choice picks you can play right now!