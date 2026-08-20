Win an Android copy of Greedy Greedy Gnomes in our latest giveaway
| Greedy Greedy Gnomes
- We have ten Android copies of Greedy Greedy Gnomes to give away
- You have until next Friday - August 28th - to get an entry in
- The competition closes at 10 am BST, with winners being contacted shortly after
If you're a regular reader, you might be aware that Greedy Greedy Gnomes launched on mobile last week. From the publishers of Clover Pit, it's an incremental RPG about money while adding to your Gnome workforce.
It's also a premium game, so while that might sound like an idle RPG, you don't have to worry about any free-to-play gubbins here, like running out of energy or being assaulted with adverts. So for a one-off payment, you can raise your money-making gnome army without interruption.
But what if we could sweeten the deal even further? Say, by giving you an Android copy for free. Well, for 10 lucky readers, that will be the case. We've teamed up with Future Friends Games to give away ten Android copies of Greedy Greedy Gnomes.
To enter, all you have to do is fill in the Google Form and then sit around twiddling your thumbs to find out if you're a winner. Or, go and play something else. I hear that Servant of the Lake is pretty good.
You'll have until 10am BST on Friday 28th August to get an entry in, so dilly-dally if you want to be in with a chance. For the full competition rules, see below:
Competition rules
- The competition closes on Friday 28th August, at 10am BST, and no entries will be accepted after this date.
- Winners will be notified by email shortly after the closing date of the competition.
- The competition is open to all readers of PocketGamer.com.
- Pocket Gamer's parent company, Steel Media's decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into regarding the winners of the competition.
- The competition is not open to employees of Steel Media or any party involved in setting up this competition.
- By entering, you agree to the official rules and Steel Media's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.