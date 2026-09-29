Grand Outlaws brings its open-world crime sandbox to Android

Leonida is still a few weeks away

Build your criminal reputation across two islands

Shoot, drive and roleplay without aim assist

Race, customise cars and enter battle royale arenas

Back in March, I pointed out that we'd technically got Grand Outlaws before Grand Theft Auto VI. That's still true, and it'll stay true for about seven more weeks, which is roughly how long Rockstar has left before half the internet disappears into Leonida for the winter.

In the meantime, Grand Outlaws from Azur Interactive is out now on Android, after a long run through soft launch and testing. It's an open-world crime sandbox built around roleplay, the same patch OneState has been sitting on for a while.

You're dropped across two islands, the City and Suburbia, and left to build a criminal reputation through missions and shootouts, plus the odd car chase. Roleplay sits at the centre of it all. A lot of what happens depends on who you run into and how they feel about you that day, so you might end up in a crew or you might end up in a ditch.

Gunfights have no aim assist. That goes for everything from pistols up to sniper rifles, so it all comes down to your thumbs on glass.

Driving gets just as much attention. The cars are meant to handle with realistic physics, and the better ones unlock as your reputation grows, so a good ride is something you earn. You can repaint and restyle them along the way. There are racing events against other people too, and battle royale arenas alongside the open world.

None of this is going to replace GTA VI. Then again, GTA VI isn't coming to your phone. It isn't coming to PC yet either, so for a good chunk of people this is as close as it gets for a while.

Grand Outlaws is out now on Android.

Our list of best open-world games on Android should see you through to November, and well beyond it, since none of them need a PS5.