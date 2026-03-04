Grand Outlaws is an open-world crime sandbox now available on Android

Build your criminal empire on the go

Grand Outlaws exits soft launch and releases worldwide on Android

Open-world sandbox spans two islands with missions and PvP

Roleplay systems encourage alliances, rivalries, and shared chaos

We might still be waiting for the next big entry in Rockstar’s crime saga, but apparently, someone decided to take matters into their own hands. Grand Outlaws has now launched globally on Android, meaning, strictly technically speaking, we even got Grand Outlaws before Grand Theft Auto VI.

The open-world crime RPG has actually been floating around for a while. It first appeared in soft launch in the US more than a year ago, building toward a wider release. Now it’s officially available worldwide, bringing its roleplay-focused sandbox to Android players everywhere.

The premise should be familiar if you’ve played GTA before. You’re dropped into a sprawling city environment split across two islands, free to build a criminal reputation however you like. You’ll take part in shootouts, high-speed chases, street racing, and open-world PvP action alongside mission-based progression to advance your career.

Roleplay seems to be a key aspect here, akin to GTA Online. Rather than a strictly scripted campaign, much of the action revolves around interacting with other players in the city – forming alliances, starting rivalries, or simply causing chaos in the streets. It’s all about building your reputation in a shared world.

Gunfights seem to lean more on reflex than assistance. You get the usual lineup of pistols, shotguns, and sniper rifles, but without aim assist to help you. Driving sits right alongside the shooting too, with vehicles acting as both escape routes and status symbols once you start unlocking upgrades and cosmetic tweaks.

If you’ve spent time in mobile crime sandboxes like Gangstar, the overall rhythm will feel pretty familiar. The difference here is how much it pushes the multiplayer side of things. Instead of just causing chaos alone, you’re building a reputation in a shared city where other players are doing the exact same thing.

