Grand Cross: Age of Titans, Netmarble's highly anticipated MMORTS, is now available for iOS and Android

The wait is over as Netmarble is finally releasing the highly-anticipated MMORTS, Grand Cross: Age of Titans on mobile tonight. The game goes live at 5:00 pm PDT, with the option to pre-download already available. A new cinematic trailer has also been released, which should get those excitement levels up as we wait for the last few hours to pass.

Grand Cross: Age of Titans aims to offer players a thrilling real-time strategy experience with their friends, as they take part in humongous siege wars spanning entire battlefields, both in the land as well as the air. Players will be able to create varying combinations of Infantry, Archers, Cavalry, Siege Weapons, Archers, and Air Units that will wreak havoc in the arena.

The game takes place in the once-peaceful continent of Skyna, which has been plagued by the armies of Chaos. Players will everything unfold through the eyes of two protagonists, Mio and Eugene, who have been summoned to the continent by its princess, Destina. Together, the trio must expand territories, enlist other heroes, and upgrade structures in order to defeat the Chaos army.

Besides the single-player stages and story chapters, Grand Cross: Age of Titans will also feature a tonne of PvE and PvP modes that will put everyone’s skills to the test. These include Hunting and Gathering, World Objects Capturing, Sever vs. Server Wars, Territory Expansion and Customization, and Castle Wars.

Netmarble is also celebrating the game’s launch by giving away loads of rewards for performing simple tasks. Some of them include logging in for 14 days, clearing certain missions in a given period, or defeating monsters and collecting alphabet letters from them to complete a select few words.

Sounds like something up your alley? Then download Grand Cross: Age of Titans now for free.