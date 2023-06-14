Golf Odyssey 2 is a relaxing yet challenging golf game with retro aesthetics, out now on iOS and Android

Rubén Pecellin has announced the official release of Golf Odyssey 2, letting players flex their golfing muscles across 8-bit aesthetics on iOS and Android. The game features convenient one-handed controls and retro pixel art, along with a relaxing vibe that complements the lofi-esque colour scheme of the title.

In Golf Odyssey 2, players can take on new courses across improved visuals from its predecessor. While the game is meant to have a meditative element, it's also meant to be pretty challenging despite the low-key soundtrack bopping away in the background. Players will have to bring on their A-game as they attempt to hole out all holes in order to unlock new courses.

The game also offers a ranking system where players can complete challenges to progress, as well as the ability to upgrade their character to buff up their skills. They can use coins earned to level up, as well as to upgrade the power of their shot.

All these are presented across stunning backdrops, from silhouetted mountains against the setting sun to gorgeous cityscapes under the glow of the stars in the sky. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're eager to get your hands on more sports-themed titles on your mobile device, why not check out our list of the best sports games on Android?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can give Golf Odyssey 2 a go by downloading the game on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.