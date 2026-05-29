Golf In One Club launches on iOS with weekly tournament structure

At least you can keep coming back

Golf In One Club is out now on iOS

Weekly tournaments feature randomly generated courses and leaderboards

Simple swipe controls and ranking systems shape progression

Three sports games in one day. Baseball, padel, and now golf. I don't really follow any of them, but here we are.

Golf In One Club is a casual mobile golf sim, and yes, there are a lot of those. What makes this one a tad bit different is the weekly tournament structure. New randomly generated course every week, fresh leaderboard, and the previous week's top three get a moment in the spotlight. It's not reinventing anything, but it does give you a reason to come back the following week rather than clearing it once and leaving it.

The controls are about as stripped back as it gets. Swipe down anywhere on screen for distance, slide left or right to aim, release. Random wind and random hole positions on the social courses keep things from feeling too predictable. Muscle memory can take over fairly quickly in mobile golf games otherwise, so that helps keep things honest.

Underneath all of that, there's a ranking system, Rookie up to Legend, with points earned for pars, birdies, eagles, and so on. Tournament stats track every shot, birdie, bunker, and putt as well. I'm sure plenty of people will ignore all of that and just play, which is fair enough, but it's there if you want to actually understand why your round fell apart.

Social courses offer nine or 18 holes depending on how much time you've got, and there's a save system that picks up where you left off if you need to put it down mid-round. The fastest hole-in-one mode runs on its own weekly leaderboard as well. A separate thing to chase, which is nice.

Golf In One Club is out now on iOS, and if you're on a roll with the sports games today, our list of the best sports games on iOS has more to dig into.