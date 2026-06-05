Golden Lap brings classic racing management to iOS and Android soon

Racing, except it's stripped back to core mechanics only

Golden Lap is coming to iOS and Android

Focuses on team management, driver personalities, and race strategy

Try-before-you-buy model with full unlock at launch

Sign a driver because their rich parents are bankrolling the team, then watch them tank your championship because they kept showing up tired on race day. Golden Lap doesn't sugarcoat what team management actually looks like.

The sim comes from Funselektor, the studio behind Art of Rally and Absolute Drift, both of which took motorsport and stripped it back until the important bits were all that remained. Golden Lap does something similar, except you're not behind the wheel this time. You're the one deciding who gets to be.

The setting is the golden era of open-wheel racing, which means unpredictable cars, improving safety measures, and a lot of variables you can't fully control. Budget gets split across drivers, support staff, car development, and sponsorships.

You're also managing personalities, and that's where it gets interesting in ways a regular sim wouldn't. Your head engineer might be a nightmare to work with and still be worth keeping around. A driver might look perfect until race day hits. You're not just building a fast car - you're managing the people inside and around it, and those two things don't always want the same thing.

The PC version already has a following, so this isn't a mobile-first release finding its feet. Funselektor and Noodlecake are bringing something that already works to a new platform, which tends to be a better starting position than most.

Monetisation is try before you buy. Play a chunk for free, then unlock the full thing for $5.99 with no ads and no IAPs after that. More of this, please.

Pre-registration is open on the App Store and Google Play. Golden Lap is targeting a July 8th release, though that's subject to change.

If this sounds more like your kind of racing than the usual fare, our list of the best strategy games on Android is worth a look.