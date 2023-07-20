Gold Rush Battlers, the new board game spin-off of the popular Monster Strike franchise, launches at last

Developer Mixi has finally launched the highly anticipated new spin-off of the extremely popular, though unfortunately Japan-exclusive, series Monster Strike. Gold Rush Battler was announced a few weeks back, and seeks to take the pinball-esque gameplay of Monster Strike into a new direction by making itself a board game-like experience instead!

Monster Strike is one of those series that most long-time mobile gamers have heard of. Despite being Japan-exclusive now, the series was available as a global version for a while before all support was ended for everything except the Japanese client. Regardless of the shutdowns, the game itself is still running quite strongly over in the East, and has seen numerous spin-offs, with Gold Rush Battlers being the latest in the line.

Gameplay-wise, Gold Rush Battlers is pretty easy to understand. It’s sort of a Monopoly deal, where 4 separate players are placed on a board of varying shapes. From there, your goal is to gather as many scores as possible, which can be awarded by doing a variety of things such as landing on lucky spaces, destroying NPC monsters across the board, and utilizing cards.

That’s right - this one has cards too! As you can probably imagine, these cards allow you to utilize a lot of different abilities such as damaging adjacent spaces on the board or banking points or even changing what a specific tile does when you or other players land on it. There’s a large variety of these, so you’ll have to learn what they all do to utilize them properly.

Needless to say, this is a very new direction for what was originally a pinball-like gacha RPG, so it’ll be interesting to see how it lands for fans of the series. If you want to check it out yourself and are located within Japan, you can download the game for free at either of the links below!