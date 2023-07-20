DC Heroes & Villains, the officially licensed match-3 puzzle RPG from Jam City, has officially launched on iOS and Android

Jam City has announced the global launch of DC Heroes & Villains, letting players dive into a new puzzle RPG as officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Players will assemble their own super squad with a lineup of heroes and villains from across the DC universe, and prove their match-3 prowess while uncovering an intriguing narrative along the way.

In DC Heroes & Villains, players can look forward to challenging their puzzle-solving skills across 152 missions as they investigate a mysterious pulse that eliminates superpowers all over the world. They'll have to rely on a fragile alliance between the good guys and the big baddies to face a common threat.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley, check out this list of the top match-3 games on iOS!

There are more than 60 beloved DC Comics characters to include in your roster, whether you're itching to have Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman on your side or you're dancing with the devil by recruiting The Joker, Harley Quinn, and Grodd.

"Jam City is incredibly proud to be a partner of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC, one of the most prestigious and recognized entertainment brands in the world," says Lisa Anderson, EVP of Games at Jam City. "With today’s launch of DC Heroes & Villains, we continue to expand our evergreen roster of beloved free-to-play games while delighting DC fans with our brand of unique, narrative-based and immersive mobile experiences."

"Sandsoft is delighted to partner with Jam City to bring an exciting new title like DC Heroes & Villains, with globally recognized characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman, to audiences in the MENA region," says David Fernández, CEO at Sandsoft Games. "Jam City is a powerhouse in mobile gaming and we’re happy to bring our publishing expertise for the title’s launch. It marks the latest global partnership for Sandsoft as we continue our growth trajectory as a top mobile games company from the MENA region."

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading DC Heroes & Villains on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info.