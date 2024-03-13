Eversoul launches Operation Maid event featuring Xiaolian, Prim, and Miriam in maid outfits

Vote for the Soul you want to give gifts to

A new Soul Kanna is on the way

Kakao Games is running a lovely Operation Maid event within Eversoul, letting players pick the Soul they wish to give gifts to until March 18th. In particular, as a Savior, you can express your appreciation for all the hard work that Xiaolian, Prim, and Miriam have been doing as they've transformed into maids for the time being.

In the latest update for Eversoul, you can take your pick from the three maids within the official Discord server. Here, you'll need to provide a short reason for your choice, as well as input your User ID and Server. If you're one of the ten lucky Saviors that will get picked, you can score 10 Normal Summon Tickets + Resource Bundle (12 Hours) x3 - additionally, 700 Everstones will be given away if the number of participants in TW and Asia reaches at least 80.

This will run until March 18th, so you still have time to cast your votes. Rewards will be given away on the 20th. Meanwhile, a new update will launch on March 14th, which will welcome a new Soul: Kanna to the fray. You can take a little sneak peek at the update patch from the official blog post.

