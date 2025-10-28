Monument Valley 3 is finally returning to iOS and Android with the free Garden of Life expansion

It’s coming home

Monument Valley 3 will re-release on iOS and Android in December

It will be joined by The Garden of Life, a free expansion

Four more chapters of Noor’s journey will be released

Monument Valley 3 is making its long-awaited return to mobile this December, marking a full-circle moment for ustwo games’ meditative puzzle series. After debuting exclusively through Netflix in December 2024, the puzzler quietly disappeared from the catalogue this July. Now it’s coming back to the App Store and Google Play as a standalone release, and bringing a brand new free expansion, The Garden of Life, along with it.

The expansion is just as graceful as the base game, which isn’t surprising given the studio’s prowess in turning architecture into poetry. You continue as Noor, stepping into a world that blooms around you.

It’s a visual and emotional shift as we move from stark geometry to something gentler and greener in the form of bridges made from vines, towers unfurling like petals, and echoes of life returning to long-forgotten ruins.

There are a number of hidden puzzles scattered throughout the new chapters for those who like to stop, look, and rotate every structure twice before moving on. It’s the kind of design ustwo excels at - wordless storytelling through movement and perspective.

For many, Monument Valley has always belonged on mobile, and this return feels like a homecoming. Touch controls, ambient sound, and a moment of stillness between swipes - it’s an experience that thrives in your hands. And if you’re new to the series, you can see why we’ve been so fond of it – Jupiter gave Monument Valley 3 a glowing five-star review when it first launched.

In the meantime, you can pre-register for Monument Valley 3 now on the App Store or Google Play. The full release lands on December 3rd for iOS and Android.

If the wait feels too long, you could bridge the gap by playing something from this list of the top puzzlers on iOS!