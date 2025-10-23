Go Go Muffin is kicking off a new collaboration event with the VR anime Shangri-La Frontier

Muffin meets Frontier

Go Go Muffin’s new crossover might just be one of those "wait, they actually did that?" moments. The cosy fantasy MMORPG has joined forces with Shangri-La Frontier, the hit VR anime, for a crossover event running until November 18th.

It’s not the sort of pairing you’d expect - sweet pastries meet sci-fi duels - but once you see it, it clicks. There’s something strangely satisfying about watching Muffin’s gentle world bump up against Frontier’s digital chaos, both meeting somewhere in the middle.

The event folds Shangri-La Frontier’s cast into Muffin’s bright, storybook setting, with themed outfits, mounts, and a few big boss fights to tackle. Early on, you can snag an Emul the Deadly Rabbit costume, which lets you become the anime’s chaotic little mascot.

Lycagon the Nightslayer also makes an appearance as both a mount paint and a new end-of-battle boss, which feels like a deliberate wink to fans of tougher VR fights. Even the daily events lean into the theme - the Rabituza Odyssey questline, for instance, is full of sly nods to the anime’s stranger corners.

Stage two shifts gears, introducing Psyger-0’s sleek, futuristic outfit and the Tactical Kirin mount paint for those chasing a more high-tech look. Later events like Tearlight Lake and Battle of the Strongest Players pile on the competition, rewarding rare items like the Conqueror’s Headband and Panchirgon Earrings - the sort of prizes that feel like bragging rights as much as rewards.

And all this is topped off with login bonuses, Stellarites, and cosmetics. You can also get your hands on some more freebies by redeeming these Go Go Muffin Codes to strengthen your roster!

Go Go Muffin gets a dose of VR drama, Shangri-La Frontier gets a softer spotlight, and together they pull off something that’s just plain fun to be part of.