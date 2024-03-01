Dragon Raja is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a new class and limited-time events

Preferred Partner Feature

Nab yourself an adorable limited Motor "Late Night Tracking"

Archosaur Games is celebrating the fourth anniversary of Dragon Raja, letting players get their hands on a brand-new class along with a fresh Motor, a new Title, and plenty of in-game goodies. The open-world MMORPG thrusts you into a cyberpunk world along with more than 35 million players. You can explore the environment around you as you see fit - you can even customise your appearance down to the last detail, as well as build your dream home and make friends along the way.

During the fourth anniversary festivities for Dragon Raja, you can look forward to scoring Avatar Frames, Gears, and more simply by logging into the game during the anniversary check-in event. Of special note is the extremely adorable anniversary limited Motor "Late Night Tracking", which might just cause death by cute.

As for the new class - the 15th to be introduced to the game - you can expect to welcome a fire-and-ice wielder to Cassell College. Plus, you can join in on all the celebratory events with the Summer Fireworks activity, where you can acquire Fireworks Giftboxes, Gold, Fireworks Seals, Fireworks Secrets, and more.

Other events to watch out for include the Magic Student Union event and the joyful Memory of Union event, as well as community efforts where in-game goodies will be given away based on the number of likes on social media.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? You can take part in the festivities by downloading Dragon Raja from the App Store and Google Play. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.