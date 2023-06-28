Most optimal farming location for Valberries in Genshin Impact

Looking for the best farming location to consistently get more Valberries? You have landed in the right place! If you’re a fellow explorer in Genshin Impact, you might be curious as to where this mysterious speciality item is found. Don’t fret as we have the answers to all your questions. In this short guide, we will be providing an accurate description of a Valberry along with the most optimal location to farm it.

What is Valberry?

The Valberry is a speciality item that was added in Genshin Impact post-update 3.7. It’s mainly used as a material required for certain hero ascension, more specifically for, and. It’s also sometimes required in niche crafting recipes such as the Red Dye.

Here’s a description of the item - “A plump and translucent berry that has a fragrant smell and a sweet refreshing taste. In the past, the watchers of the storms found solace in the sweetness of the fruit and the hope for the city's security.”

How to get Valberries in Genshin Impact?

Valberries are found in different locations and through different methods. If you’re looking for a quick fix, they are sold in the Windrise region of Mondstadt by the NPC called “”. She sells Valberries in stocks of five, with each costing 1000 Mora. The second way to get Valberries is via the random bushes that you encounter along the way. The bushes will respawn after being plucked every 48 hours. However, these bushes are few and far between. Also, they are not efficient to pluck as they are spread widely throughout the world with no particular locations to track them.

One more way to get Valberries is to start growing them via Gardening. This feat will require the following items:

Valberry Seeds

4-Star Field (A Path of Value: Jade Field)

Valberry Seeds can only be obtained by equipping an item called "Seed Dispenser" while plucking Valberries from Valberry bushes. One seed of Valberry will yield four Valberries. Additionally, it will take 70 hours for the Valberries to grow and become ripe for harvesting.

Most Optimal Location for Valberry Farming?

While there are many different ways to get Valberries, we are in search of the most optimal approach. The most efficient way is going to be the location where you can effectively farm the highest quantity of Valberries in the least amount of time. Naturally, the location should also be easily accessible with teleport points nearby. This leaves only one location which fits all the criteria mentioned above – the

In this location alone, players can find up to 18 different bushes of Valberries stacked closely together. Each bush will provide you with three Valberries. There are multiple different routes players can take, depending on their current location and requirements.

One route that is highly recommended for extra efficiency is when you start from the leftmost teleport waypoint, north of Starfell Lake. Be careful as the area is inhabited by Hilichurl monsters. From this point, make your way to the top of the Stormbearer Mountains and pluck all Valberries you can find. Finish the journey by going towards the Stormbearer Point for some more Valberries.

