Genshin Impact is wrapping up version 3.7 with its second phase of events, which go live next week

In a couple of days, we’ll be halfway through Genshin Impact’s version 3.7 – Duel! The Summoners’ Summit update, introduced brand new features to the TCG Mode. The first phase hosted events like King of Invokations Grand Prix and new story-based questlines for Yoimiya and Kaveh. Phase two is a little shorter, but has enough content to keep players occupied.

Event Wishes

The second half of Genshin Impact’s v3.7 update kicks off with three event wishes, which significantly boost the drop rates for several 4- and 5-star characters and weapons. They will be available between June 13th and July 7th.

Caution in Confidence – 5-star ‘Admonishing Instruction’ Alhaitham (Dendro)

Leaves in the Wind – 5-star ‘Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves’ Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo)

Epitome Invocation – 5-star Light of Foliar Incision Sword and the Freedom Sword Sword

Gameplay Events

Over the next few weeks, four gameplay events will be held in Genshin Impact. The first one, Feast of the Departed Warriors, begins on June 14th and continues until the 26th. It is available for players who have completed the Song of the Dragon and Freedom Archon Quest as long as they’re above Adventure Rank 30.

In this mission, travellers will be tasked with completing challenges and earning points based on a customizable difficulty level. Hitting certain point milestones will open the doors to rewards like Primogems, Character Talent Materials and Hero’s Wit.

Next up is Fayz Trials: Hypothesis, between June 21st and July 3rd. It transports players into a special domain where they must use their Supersense Skills to beat enemies. Completing objectives will grant them Primogems, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Hero’s Wit.

Finally, Ley Line Overflow returns with another chance to obtain goodies. It goes live on June 26th and provides players up to 3x rewards every day until July 7th.

Download Genshin Impact now for free.