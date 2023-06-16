Genshin Impact announces Summer Festival 2023 at three destinations in July

HoYoverse has held offline events for Genshin Impact a few times across the world, featuring pop-up stalls and lots of activities straight from the world of Teyvat. With the summer approaching, it’s time for another round of celebrations as the popular RPG will host events in France, the United States, and Germany in July.

This is set to be the first Genshin Impact Summer Festival, with hopes of making it an annual event. It will be the perfect place for fans of the game to meet and interact with each other as they take part in all the festivities. The venue will be divided into several smaller sections for the stage, gaming, music, food, photography, merchandise, and fan art.

Visitors can play the game at the location while grooving to the soundtrack. In addition, there’s a lot more to do such as see cosplay artists showcase their talent, check out popular fan art, eat delicious meals and win loads of goodies by participating in the various activities.

All these events will take place over throughout July, with each convention lasting for two days. Here’s a look at the venues and dates:

July 1st and 2nd – The Esplanade de la Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand in Paris

July 22nd and 23rd - The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Centre in New York

July 29th and 30th – The Revier Südost Schnellerstrasse in Germany

Each location will have different layouts and speciality programs to enjoy. The Summer Festival in Paris has tied up with Yamaha Music Europe, while the Evening Extravaganza in Berlin will feature a magnificent fireworks show in the night. The expo will also be seen in Japan, but more on that later.

Interested folks can pre-register for the Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 from the official website. You can also download the game by clicking your preferred link below.