Clash Royale adds Card Evolution update with epic "Rize of the Fenix" (Tenacious D) video

Supercell has announced a rockin' new update for Clash Royale, letting players experience an electrifying new way to enjoy the popular strategy game. In particular, the new Card Evolution content will be joining the fray, and to celebrate its arrival, a heavy-hitting Barbarian-themed video will keep up the festivities with music from none other than Tenacious D.

In Clash Royale's Card Evolution update, Tenacious D’s "Rize of the Fenix" will pump up the action, which you can see in all its glory below. This will highlight the rage of a barbarian in a frenzy as Card Evolution fires up Common cards such as Barbarian, Firecracker, Skeleton, and Royal Giant. These new "Evolved" versions will feature new attacks, which players can activate mid-match by playing the original version. More Evolved cards will be joining in on all the rage every month to spice up the meta.

By the way, Slash Royale is also currently underway until June 19th, so both newbie and veteran players can upgrade their cards with half the Gold cost. If you're curious about how you can make the most of your cards to deal the most damage in battle, why not check out our Clash Royale tier list, where we've ranked every card in season 48 just for you?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun of the latest update, you can do so by downloading Clash Royale on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's newest additions.