Genshin Impact Itto Guide - Best build, strengths and weaknesses

All you need to know about Itto

Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Itto guide! Itto is a descendent of the crimson oni who has horns sticking out of his head, but that feature is offset by his child-like personality. He is the leader of the Arataki gang, and will always be the first to point out his responsibilities, but while Itto takes care of odds and ends for the gang, he honestly prefers to slack off before anything else.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Itto Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Geo / SS Tier / 5* Rarity / Claymore

How to get Itto

Genshin Impact Itto Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Itto starts with a high crit rate

His Burst attack increases his already strong damage

He can charge his skill to zoom across the field at distant enemies

Weaknesses

His Burst attack requires a large amount of energy

You need to precisely aim his charged attack to do the most damage

Best Build for Itto in Genshin Impact

Itto - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Husk of Opulent Dreams

(2) DEF +30%

(4) A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.

Base Attack: 44

44 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: CRIT DMG 19.2%

In Genshin Impact, Itto is a top-tier Geo claymore user who is both unbelievably strong and can rush in close to enemies from far distances.You can only obtain Itto at a rate-up in the Oni’s Royale banner. This is the only way Itto is currently available, when the banner is up. Itto is undoubtedly an amazing DPS, so a focus on defense to keep his HP out of the red is the best way to build Itto. Equipping the Redhorn Stonethresher will give you significant defense, plus a punch to your DMG output. Work on building up the Husk of Opulent Dreams to not only increase his DEF even more but offers a Curiosity effect that increases DEF and provides a Geo DMG bonus.Slumbering Court Domain rewardDEF is increased by 28%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 40% of DEF.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Itto with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact, Itto is a great DPS with a diverse set of attacks. Pair him with Gorou to ramp up DMG with Geo resonance. Raiden is a great sub-DPS that can be swapped in when you’re waiting for Itto’s Burst to refresh. Use Albedo to boost your party’s damage and provide even more Geo DMG to your team.Itto will be your primary DPS on the field. Pair him with Xiangling to keep some additional field DMG even when she’s off-field and Itto is taking care of business. Noelle can offer shields and healing while Itto is cooling down. Geo Traveler has the ability to provide energy to get Itto charged faster and can do some decent Geo damage with their Burst.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Fight Club Legend - Normal Attack

Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.

When the 2nd and 4th strikes hit opponents, Itto will gain 1 or 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength, respectively.

Max 5 stacks. Triggering this effect will refresh the current duration of any existing stacks.

Additionally, Itto's Normal Attack combo does not immediately reset after sprinting or using his Elemental Skill, "Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!"

When holding to perform a Charged Attack, Itto unleashes a series of Arataki Kesagiri slashes without consuming Stamina. Instead, each Arataki Kesagiri slash consumes 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength. When the final stack is consumed, Itto delivers a powerful final slash.

If no stacks of Superlative Superstrength are available, Itto will perform a single Saichimonji Slash.

1-Hit DMG 79.2%

79.2% 2-Hit DMG 76.4%

76.4% 3-Hit DMG 91.6%

91.6% 4-Hit DMG 117.2%

Arataki Kesagiri Combo Slash DMG - 91.2%

- 91.2% Arataki Kesagiri Final Slash DMG - 190.9%

- 190.9% Superlative Superstrength Duration - 60s

- 60s Saichimonji Slash DMG - 90.5%

- 90.5% Saichimonji Slash Stamina Cost - 20

- 20 Plunge DMG - 81.8%

- 81.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 164% / 204%

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! - Elemental Skill

Hurls Ushi, the young akaushi bull and an auxiliary member of the Arataki Gang, dealing Geo DMG to opponents on hit. When Ushi hits opponents, Arataki Itto gains 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength.Ushi will remain on the field and provide support.

- Taunts surrounding opponents.- When Ushi takes DMG, Arataki Itto gains 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength every 2s.- Inherits HP based on a percentage of Itto's Max HP.- It will grant Arataki Itto 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength when it leaves.

Ushi is considered a Geo construct. Arataki Itto can only deploy 1 Ushi on the field at any one time.

Skill DMG - 307%

- 307% Inherited HP - 100%

- 100% Duration - 6s

CD - 10s

Adjusts throwing angle

Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! - Elemental Burst

Time to show 'em the might of the Arataki Gang! For a time, Itto lets out his inner Raging Oni King, wielding his Oni King's Kanabou in battle.

- Converts Itto's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks to Geo DMG. This cannot be overridden.

- Increases Itto's Normal Attack SPD. Also increases his ATK based on his DEF.

- The 1st and 3rd combos of his Normal Attack will grant Itto Superlative Superstrength stacks when it hits opponents.

- Decreased Itto's Elemental and Physical RES by 20%.

The Raging Oni King state will be cleared when Itto leaves the field.

ATK Bonus - 57.6% DEF

- 57.6% DEF ATK SPD Bonus - 10%

- 10% Duration - 11s

- 11s CD - 18s

- 18s Energy Cost - 70

Arataki Ichiban - 1st Ascension Passive

When Arataki Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesagiri, he obtains the following effects:

- Each slash increases the ATK SPD of the next slash by 10%. Max ATK SPD increase is 30%.

- Increases his resistance to interruption.

These effects will be cleared once he stops performing consecutive slashes.

Bloodline of the Crimson Oni - 4th Ascension Passive

Woodchuck Chucked - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Slime):

Slime Condensate

Slime Secretions

Slime Concentrate

Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Elegance

Guide to Elegance

Philosophies of Elegance

Arataki Kesagiri DMG is increased by 35% of Arataki Itto's DEF.When a party member uses attacks to obtain wood from a tree, they have a 25% chance to obtain an additional log of wood.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (La Signora Challenge):

Ashen Heart

Constellations

Stay A While And Listen Up

Gather 'Round, It's a Brawl!

Horns Lowered, Coming Through

Jailhouse Bread and Butter

10 Years of Hanamizaka Fame

Arataki Itto, Present!

Genshin Impact Itto Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Onikabuto ×3

Prithiva Topaz Sliver ×1

Slime Condensate ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Onikabuto ×10

Prithiva Topaz Fragment ×3

Slime Condensate ×15

Riftborn Regalia ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Onikabuto ×20

Prithiva Topaz Fragment ×6

Slime Secretions ×12

Riftborn Regalia ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Onikabuto ×20

Prithiva Topaz Chunk ×3

Slime Secretions ×18

Riftborn Regalia ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Onikabuto ×45

Prithiva Topaz Chunk ×6

Slime Concentrate ×12

Riftborn Regalia ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Onikabuto ×60

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone ×6

Slime Concentrate ×24

Riftborn Regalia ×20

After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, Arataki Itto gains 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength. After 1s, Itto will gain 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength every 0.5s for 1.5s.After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, each party member whose Element is Geo will decrease that skill's CD by 1.5s and restore 6 Energy to Arataki Itto. CD can be decreased by up to 4.5s in this manner. Max 18 Energy can be restored in this manner.Increases the Level of Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When the Raging Oni King state caused by Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! ends, all nearby party members gain 20% DEF and 20% ATK for 10s.Increases the Level of Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Arataki Itto's Charged Attacks deal +70% Crit DMG. Additionally, when he uses Arataki Kesagiri, he has a 50% chance to not consume stacks of Superlative Superstrength.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Itto starts with 1001 HP, 18 ATK, and 75 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Itto is available as a rate-up drop in the Oni’s Royale banner. The last one ran from December 14th, 2021 through January 4, 2022. He is not available in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.

You know, we also have a GI tier list if you want to check how well Itto performs in comparison to other characters! You can also visit our Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!