Genshin Impact Itto Guide - Best build, strengths and weaknesses
All you need to know about Itto
| Genshin Impact
Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Itto guide! Itto is a descendent of the crimson oni who has horns sticking out of his head, but that feature is offset by his child-like personality. He is the leader of the Arataki gang, and will always be the first to point out his responsibilities, but while Itto takes care of odds and ends for the gang, he honestly prefers to slack off before anything else.
In the guide below you will find the following features:
- General Info & how to get Itto
- Strengths & Weaknesses
- Best Build (Artifacts & Weapons)
- Best Party Members for Itto
- Talents / Skills / Passive
- Talent Leveling Materials
- Constellations
- Ascensions costs
- Itto Wishes / Availability
Character Appearance
Itto Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Geo / SS Tier / 5* Rarity / ClaymoreIn Genshin Impact, Itto is a top-tier Geo claymore user who is both unbelievably strong and can rush in close to enemies from far distances.
How to get IttoYou can only obtain Itto at a rate-up in the Oni’s Royale banner. This is the only way Itto is currently available, when the banner is up.
Genshin Impact Itto Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- Itto starts with a high crit rate
- His Burst attack increases his already strong damage
- He can charge his skill to zoom across the field at distant enemies
Weaknesses
- His Burst attack requires a large amount of energy
- You need to precisely aim his charged attack to do the most damage
Best Build for Itto in Genshin ImpactItto is undoubtedly an amazing DPS, so a focus on defense to keep his HP out of the red is the best way to build Itto. Equipping the Redhorn Stonethresher will give you significant defense, plus a punch to your DMG output. Work on building up the Husk of Opulent Dreams to not only increase his DEF even more but offers a Curiosity effect that increases DEF and provides a Geo DMG bonus.
Itto - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Husk of Opulent DreamsDEF% / Geo DMG / CRIT DMG Set Bonuses:
- (2) DEF +30%
- (4) A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.
- Base Attack: 44
- Rating: 5*
- Bonus Effect: CRIT DMG 19.2%
Best Party Members to match Itto with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, Itto is a great DPS with a diverse set of attacks. Pair him with Gorou to ramp up DMG with Geo resonance. Raiden is a great sub-DPS that can be swapped in when you’re waiting for Itto’s Burst to refresh. Use Albedo to boost your party’s damage and provide even more Geo DMG to your team.
F2P TeamItto will be your primary DPS on the field. Pair him with Xiangling to keep some additional field DMG even when she’s off-field and Itto is taking care of business. Noelle can offer shields and healing while Itto is cooling down. Geo Traveler has the ability to provide energy to get Itto charged faster and can do some decent Geo damage with their Burst.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Fight Club Legend - Normal AttackNormal: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.
When the 2nd and 4th strikes hit opponents, Itto will gain 1 or 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength, respectively.
Max 5 stacks. Triggering this effect will refresh the current duration of any existing stacks.
Additionally, Itto's Normal Attack combo does not immediately reset after sprinting or using his Elemental Skill, "Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!"Charge Attack: When holding to perform a Charged Attack, Itto unleashes a series of Arataki Kesagiri slashes without consuming Stamina. Instead, each Arataki Kesagiri slash consumes 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength. When the final stack is consumed, Itto delivers a powerful final slash.
If no stacks of Superlative Superstrength are available, Itto will perform a single Saichimonji Slash.Plunge Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 79.2%
- 2-Hit DMG 76.4%
- 3-Hit DMG 91.6%
- 4-Hit DMG 117.2%
- Arataki Kesagiri Combo Slash DMG - 91.2%
- Arataki Kesagiri Final Slash DMG - 190.9%
- Superlative Superstrength Duration - 60s
- Saichimonji Slash DMG - 90.5%
- Saichimonji Slash Stamina Cost - 20
- Plunge DMG - 81.8%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 164% / 204%
Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! - Elemental SkillHurls Ushi, the young akaushi bull and an auxiliary member of the Arataki Gang, dealing Geo DMG to opponents on hit. When Ushi hits opponents, Arataki Itto gains 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength. Ushi: Ushi will remain on the field and provide support.
- Taunts surrounding opponents.- When Ushi takes DMG, Arataki Itto gains 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength every 2s.- Inherits HP based on a percentage of Itto's Max HP.- It will grant Arataki Itto 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength when it leaves.
Ushi is considered a Geo construct. Arataki Itto can only deploy 1 Ushi on the field at any one time.Hold Attack: Adjusts throwing angle
- Skill DMG - 307%
- Inherited HP - 100%
- Duration - 6s
- CD - 10s
Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! - Elemental BurstTime to show 'em the might of the Arataki Gang! For a time, Itto lets out his inner Raging Oni King, wielding his Oni King's Kanabou in battle. Raging Oni King
- Converts Itto's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks to Geo DMG. This cannot be overridden.
- Increases Itto's Normal Attack SPD. Also increases his ATK based on his DEF.
- The 1st and 3rd combos of his Normal Attack will grant Itto Superlative Superstrength stacks when it hits opponents.
- Decreased Itto's Elemental and Physical RES by 20%.
The Raging Oni King state will be cleared when Itto leaves the field.Skill Attributes
- ATK Bonus - 57.6% DEF
- ATK SPD Bonus - 10%
- Duration - 11s
- CD - 18s
- Energy Cost - 70
Arataki Ichiban - 1st Ascension PassiveWhen Arataki Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesagiri, he obtains the following effects:
- Each slash increases the ATK SPD of the next slash by 10%. Max ATK SPD increase is 30%.
- Increases his resistance to interruption.
These effects will be cleared once he stops performing consecutive slashes.
Bloodline of the Crimson Oni - 4th Ascension PassiveArataki Kesagiri DMG is increased by 35% of Arataki Itto's DEF.
Woodchuck Chucked - Unlocked AutomaticallyWhen a party member uses attacks to obtain wood from a tree, they have a 25% chance to obtain an additional log of wood.
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Slime):
- Slime Condensate
- Slime Secretions
- Slime Concentrate
Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):
- Teachings of Elegance
- Guide to Elegance
- Philosophies of Elegance
Obtained after defeating Bosses (La Signora Challenge):Ashen Heart
Constellations
Stay A While And Listen UpAfter using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, Arataki Itto gains 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength. After 1s, Itto will gain 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength every 0.5s for 1.5s.
Gather 'Round, It's a Brawl!After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, each party member whose Element is Geo will decrease that skill's CD by 1.5s and restore 6 Energy to Arataki Itto. CD can be decreased by up to 4.5s in this manner. Max 18 Energy can be restored in this manner.
Horns Lowered, Coming ThroughIncreases the Level of Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Jailhouse Bread and ButterWhen the Raging Oni King state caused by Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! ends, all nearby party members gain 20% DEF and 20% ATK for 10s.
10 Years of Hanamizaka FameIncreases the Level of Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Arataki Itto, Present!Arataki Itto's Charged Attacks deal +70% Crit DMG. Additionally, when he uses Arataki Kesagiri, he has a 50% chance to not consume stacks of Superlative Superstrength.
Genshin Impact Itto Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Onikabuto ×3
- Prithiva Topaz Sliver ×1
- Slime Condensate ×3
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Onikabuto ×10
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment ×3
- Slime Condensate ×15
- Riftborn Regalia ×2
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Onikabuto ×20
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment ×6
- Slime Secretions ×12
- Riftborn Regalia ×4
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Onikabuto ×20
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk ×3
- Slime Secretions ×18
- Riftborn Regalia ×8
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Onikabuto ×45
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk ×6
- Slime Concentrate ×12
- Riftborn Regalia ×12
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Onikabuto ×60
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone ×6
- Slime Concentrate ×24
- Riftborn Regalia ×20
Base StatsAt Level 1, Itto starts with 1001 HP, 18 ATK, and 75 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilityItto is available as a rate-up drop in the Oni’s Royale banner. The last one ran from December 14th, 2021 through January 4, 2022. He is not available in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.
You know, we also have a GI tier list if you want to check how well Itto performs in comparison to other characters! You can also visit our Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!