Free Fire's Rampage: United adds new storyline and in-game events in latest update

Garena has announced Free Fire’s Rampage campaign as it returns for the fourth time in Rampage: United. Players can expect a new narrative following the tale of returning characters under Tyson Brontes’ (The Director) lead that invites players to "awaken the power within".

In the latest update for Free Fire, players can expect a host of in-game events along with a new game mode and user interface. There will also be character costumes up for grabs, as well as exciting rewards, special skins and so much more until June 25th.

Heroes from the previous Rampage campaigns will be coming together to save the city from new villains powered by the elements. In particular, Zephyr (Fierce Wind), Misty (Heavy Rain) and Nimbus (Dark Cloud) are threatening the safety of the city, and it's up to the Director and the Rampage heroes to fight for the Hyperbook. The Rampage campaign for this year is also empowering players to discover their potential and "awaken the power within" to protect the city.

If you're keen on joining in on all the festivities of the latest update, you can download Garena Free Fire on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments. If you're not familiar with the survival shooter's recurring campaign, you can take a little sneak peek at the embedded throwback clip above for a quick recap of the previous Rampage events.

