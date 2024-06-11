Game of Thrones: Legends is a puzzle RPG that is coming soon to mobile

Collect Game of Thrones lore, form alliances, and fight for the Iron Throne.

Lead your own Noble house of Westeros and claim the iron throne

The game features deck-building mechanics

Collect your favourite characters and partake in match-3 combat

Zynga has announced that RPG puzzle game, Game of Thrones: Legends, will launch globally on the App Store and Google Play next month. You can now pre-register for the title on both stores before it officially launches on July 25th. Additionally, the developer revealed that you can snag special rewards if you complete chapter one of the game within a week of its launch.

Game of Thrones: Legends promises to meld deck building with puzzle battles all wrapped up in the deep mythos of Westeros. You’ll lead your own noble house, ally with familiar characters and use strategy to defeat your foes.

Despite its name, Game of Thrones isn't the only show from which this RPG will be drawing content. You will also come across characters from the prequel series, House of Dragon. If you complete Chapter 1 within seven days of launch, you'll receive a special bundle and will be able to claim Epic Champion Robert Baratheon.

Collect your favourite Westerosi heroes from multiple eras and upgrade them to create the ultimate team. Equip your heroes with weapons from the shows. You can also unlock synergy abilities by equipping a weapon to the character it belongs to, like giving Needle to Arya or Longclaw to Jon Snow.

To claim the Iron Throne, you’ll need to complete intense missions where you’ll participate in strategic match-3 combat. You’ll make matches and clear puzzlers to charge your Champions’ special abilities. Use combos to devastate your enemies and experience an in-depth Game of Thrones story.

Participate in limited-time events and tournaments inspired by well-known moments from the two series, such as The Battle of the Bastards. You can also forge an alliance with other players' houses and work together to compete against other alliances. To learn more about Game of Thrones: Legends, visit the official website.