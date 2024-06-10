Game of Thrones: Legends is an upcoming match-3 puzzler set to release on Android and iOS next month

Collect your favourite characters from the series and wreak havoc on the gameboard

Characters to be featured from both GoT and House of the Dragon

Pre-registrations open on Android and iOS

Game will release on July 25th

There still may be time for winter to come as the icy cold winds can already be felt at Zynga as they announce their latest project, Game of Thrones: Legends. The studio has joined forces with the wildly popular franchise to create an RPG puzzler that will be released on Android and iOS late next month. Pre-registrations are already open and there are lots of rewards to win at launch.

All your favourite characters will be part of Game of Thrones: Legends as the title has been officially sponsored by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Expect to see faces from both Games of Thrones as well as House of the Dragon, for which this game is a title sponsor. In GoT: Legends, you will lead your own Westeros house as you tactically create an army of champions to take on absolutely anyone.

The game is all about forging your own destiny as you lead your house towards fame and glory. You can collect champions from across the GoT universe, including Khal Drogo, Arya Stark, the Hound, Rhaenyra Targaryen, and of course, Jon Snow. Train and provide them with new skills to make them even more powerful.

As for the gameplay, you will take part in classic match-3 action. Matching tiles will power up your characters’ abilities which can be unleashed onto the opponents. You can also customise your heroes with iconic weapons such as Jon Snow and his Longclaw or Arya with the Needle. As you progress, you will unlock more and more upgrades for your army.

If you're looking to play with others, then the puzzler will also feature Alliance Wars, where several players must cohesively work together to gain massive rewards. Fight together and conquer all the seven kingdoms.

Game of Thrones: Legends will be released on July 25th. Pre-register by clicking on your preferred link below and visit the official website for more information.