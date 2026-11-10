Game of Thrones: Dragonfire now lets you build your own team of capable Commanders

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is introducing a new core mechanic with Commanders

Commanders take the role of leading your forces, offering synergistic abilities

Rhaenyra Targaryen, Corlys Velaryon and more arrive as debut Commanders

With the airing of House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones is roaring back to popularity in a big way. So it should be no surprise that Warner Bros. Games is giving Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, the mobile spinoff, the lion's share of attention. And now, your journey to dominate Westeros is getting assistance in the form of Commanders.

If you've ever played a mobile RTS/RPG mashup, you'll know what to expect from Commanders. These individual characters can be collected and assigned to lead your force, with their distinctive abilities either buffing your own units or debuffing those of the foe, as well as synergising with the signature dragons of Dragonfire.

Command & Conquer

As you might expect, Commanders are set to form a core part of your long-term strategy in Game of Thrones: Dragonfire. You'll be able to unlock them through the usual sequence of quests and special events, but any upgrades applied to them will also persist through seasonal reigns, meaning you can build up your own cadre of loyal and quite strong Commanders.

Speaking of which, the starting roster features plenty of fan favourite characters to pick from, with Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, Corlys Velaryon, Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole all taking up the role.

Commanders offer a great niche to interact with fan-favourite characters, without overshadowing their roles elsewhere in Game of Thrones: Dragonfire. And doubtless there'll be plenty of you out there already preparing to create some truly devious synergies between their abilities and your dragons, all with the aim of conquering Westeros.

Speaking of taking over places, though, you may prefer seeing what other nations, worlds and galaxies are available for you to conquer. In which case, why not take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android for some choice picks we think are worth playing!