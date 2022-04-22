Front Mission: Borderscape, a new entry into the classic tactical RPG series, releases teaser trailer

Legendary developer Square Enix announced today that it's finally following up one of its as-of-late neglected JRPG series, Front Mission, with Front Mission: Borderscape. Announced alongside a concept trailer that shows what the plot might involve, Borderscape is, for now, a mostly conceptual title with no gameplay or plot details to discuss, aside from the fact that it is set to come to Android and iOS as well as consoles and PC.

Regardless of the lack of details, however, this is massive news. If you’re a fan of the classics, the name Front Mission should be on your list, and if that’s the case, you’ve been disappointed as of late. The series began as a tactical RPG back on the Playstation 1 and proceeded to release 4 more mainline games in the same genre, with two spinoffs that were both third-person shooters, and quite disappointing, to put it lightly.

The disappointment of the spinoffs mostly stemmed from their ventures into genres that weren’t as engaging as the very in-depth tactics games that came before, inspired by legendary franchises like Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy’s Tactics titles. This, combined with the unique sci-fi setting that used mech units as the soldiers you delivered orders to, made the series stand out proudly.

Since the release of the critically panned spin-off Left Alive a few years back, it’s been hard to say exactly what would happen to the Front Mission franchise, though recently we also got the announcement of HD remakes for Front Mission 1 and 2 for the Switch due out later this year. With the reveal of Borderscape, it seems like Front Mission might finally be getting the revival that fans have wanted for years now.

Again, details of Borderscape are light as they come, and even the trailer featured above is rather vague and hard to understand, but it seems like the story may have something to do with androids, consciousness, and quite a sombre setting.

For now, that’s all we have though. Updates are said to be coming later this year, and if you need a few tabs to keep an eye on, you can follow the game’s official Twitter handle, or pre-register on the official website.