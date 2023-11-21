Best Loki deck and how to counter it

It's time for the God Of Mischief!

With cards still emerging on the scene in Marvel Snap, it’s only becoming more confusing, intense and stressful to design an effective deck. There are multiple ways to go about it: Destroy deck, Discard, raw power, small synergy or even those that focus on disabling additions or removals under a pillar.

So, with that being said, let’s really dive into what this article is all about. This guide will dissect the Loki card, and which deck works best with him. I’ll also be covering how to counter Loki's abilities. Ready to outsmart the God of Mischief? Let's jump in!

Loki weighs in as a 4-Cost 5-Power card that “On Reveal: Replace your hand with cards from your opponent's starting deck. Give them -1 cost.” Unlike other cards with on reveal abilities, Loki is very tricky to use. See what I did there? The whole tricky thing…God of Mischief? Ok, bad joke. As I was saying, Loki could technically be used whenever, but choosing the wrong time in the match could really affect your chances of using his full potential.

For example, in most instances, I’ve noticed Marvel Snap will start you off with your 1-Cost, 2-Cost and maybe even 3-Cost cards at the beginning of the match. Taking that into consideration, it would not make sense to throw Loki out into battle this early. Why would you want to swap with your opponent’s lower-cost cards, and give up the chance of stealing their higher-power cards later in the match?

<img src="https://media.pocketgamer.com/artwork/ra-96106-1700580206/marvel-snap-ios-android-loki-cover.jpg" alt="">

Using Loki will also require you to be alert and pay attention to the way your opponent is playing. Here’s another example: one of the pillars grants you both +3 energy. Now, with your opponent having the ability to throw heavy high-cost cards, at the forefront, it would make sense to use Loki. Outside of a situation like this, it would not make sense to use him early.

Below, I’ve put together a deck that cooperates with Loki, and also allows his abilities to be used at their full potential:

Maria Hill Falcon America Chavez Elsa Bloodstone The Collector Nico Minoru Quinjet Snowguard Agent Coulson Jeff Sentinel (Loki)

This deck relies heavily on Loki because the other cards in the deck don’t provide strong abilities or high power. So, when using Loki, the cards in the deck will be traded to your opponent and be given -1 power. Again, in short terms, you’re using Loki to dump really bad cards on your opponent.

A Loki deck isn’t too hard to counter, but it does involve some thought. You could set it up a few ways: You can have cards that prevent on reveal abilities, which prohibits Loki from engaging his attack. You can also have a deck that will destroy cards from your enemy’s hand. Or you can best Loki at his own game, by creating a weaker deck, so when Loki’s attack goes into effect, your challenger actually hurts themselves by getting cards from your hand. Here’s a deck that counters Loki that I found pretty resourceful:

Gambit Professor X Cerebro Daredevil HobGoblin Mantis Enchantress Yondu Angela Cosmo Nick Fury Quinjet

Daredevil would play as your ‘UAV’ of some sort, allowing you to see where the challenger will put Loki and giving you a heads-up on what to do. Nick Fury is here to contest the power of an enemy Loki. On reveal, Nick Fury adds three random 6-Cost cards to your hand.

The gemstones of the counter deck are Gambit, Professor X, and Cosmo. These three provide the go-ahead abilities of cutting off pillars or your opponent’s abilities early. Professor X blocks out all future cards to be added or removed at the pillar he is placed at. Cosmo, on reveal, will stop all opposing cards' abilities taking effect at the pillar she’s present at.

Gambit is your shot-in-the-dark and could be used before or after someone plays Loki. Gambit’s ability is “On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.” So, if you play Gambit before Loki is on the board, you’re hoping that you can either destroy or steal him from the opposing deck.

Loki is a tough deck to counter, especially with him just being added to Marvel Snap. With only so many viable options to counter Loki, I highly recommend putting this deck together and getting ahead of the curve. It’s only a matter of time before you run into the God Of Mischief. Hope this helps!