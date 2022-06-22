Fortnite v21.10: The Nindo 2022, super styles for battle pass skins, Darth Vader, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin’ is off to a great start and a major content update just dropped yesterday, bringing more rewards, items, skins, a special collaboration, and so much more to the battle royale. Players can expect the highly anticipated Fortnite x Naruto crossover, this season’s super skins, and a lot more.

The Nindo 2022

A collab most people have been waiting for, The Nindo event is underway and will run until July 7th. Players must complete the paths to earn emoticons based on various characters, the Akatsuki Wrap and Manda Glider. To participate in the challenges, players must link their Epic accounts to The Nindo Website and start completing quests in Battle Royale and Zero Build playlists. Completing missions rewards badges that can be used to unlock items.

No crossover is complete without cosmetics though. So, on June 23rd, Naruto's friends and foes are joining Team 7. These include Itachi Uchiha, Gaara, Orochimaru, and Hinata, alongside their Back Blings, Pickaxes, Glides, and Emotes. The Hidden Leaf Village Map and Nindo Community Challenges also make a return.

Battle Pass

Season 3’s bonus styles for battle pass skins have finally been revealed. Players can get their hands on Platinum Rift, Lapis Slurp, and Auric Blaze Styles for Malik, Evie, Adira, Sabina, and Stormfarer once they reach level 140. These skins don't look that incredible and have received a mixed response from the fanbase.

Star Wars items return

With this update, the fearsome Darth Vader has landed on the Island with a few Stormtrooper guards. Defeating the Sith lord will grant players his infamous red lightsaber that can block incoming fire, be boomerang-ed at enemies and swung to obliterate foes and anything in the way. A cool thing to notice is that Vader kneels down once defeated and doesn’t just fall like everyone else. Additionally, E-11 Blasters are back as well.

This season just got busier. Download Fortnite now for free through the official website for Android or use XCloud for iOS.