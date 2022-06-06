Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' brings the craziest party ever to the island after a difficult battle

After the Collison event and a long and hard-fought battle, it would make sense to relax and rejuvenate. Fortnite’s latest update introduces Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin’ which has converted the entire island into one big party. The Resistance survived the attack from the IO and the Collider and everyone deserves a celebration. The new season does exactly that as players will be having fun while exploring all the new items and changes that are part of Fortnite’s Vibin’ season.

Kicking things off with the battle pass, players start with Evie and can then obtain characters like Snap, Adira, Stormfarer, Malik, and Sabina on the way. The Tier 100 skin is something that will make a lot of people squeal as it instantly transforms you into the ruler of the Galactic Empire, Darth Vader! Just a little after the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin was added to Fortnite, his best friend-turned nemesis, Lord Vader is part of the battle pass.

The special skin this season is the beloved archaeologist, Indiana Jones, who is coincidentally played by a Star Wars actor as well. The Snap skin does exactly what it says, snap different pieces together to create a unique ensemble. The parts will be available via quests. This takes skin building to a whole other level.

The biggest map change besides a few of the smaller ones is Reality Falls, which introduces a new biome altogether. A massive Reality Tree has sprung onto the island, adding a green forest filled with bouncy mushrooms and purple trees. The Reality Tree will also keep affecting the island throughout the season. It is giving rise to Reality Seeds and Reality Saplings which will keep giving better loot as time passes and it grows. These will be in the same spot on every map.

This season also marks the return of the Ballers which can now be ridden on the Screwballer rollercoaster. Additionally, players can now ride wolves and boars as well which do not need to be dismounted to fight. There are also new weapons including the Two-Shot Shotgun, Designated Marksman Rifle, and the Hammer Assault Rifle. Updates have been made to the sliding mechanism and a new ailment called Storm Sickness has been created. Players staying in the storm for too long may develop it and it will cause additional loss of health.

Drop into the party of the century as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin’ is out now. Download Fortnite for free through the official website for Android or use XCloud if you want to play on iOS.