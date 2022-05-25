Forgotten Fables: Wolves on the Westwind continues the next chapter of The Dark Eye, out now on iOS

Developer Owned by Gravity and publisher Ulisses Spiele have officially announced the worldwide release of Forgotten Fables: Wolves on the Westwind. Players on iOS can now experience the next chapter of TTRPG The Dark Eye across the world of Aventuria in this Choose Your Own Adventure tale.

In Forgotten Fables: Wolves on the Westwind, players can expect to immerse themselves in an engaging fantasy narrative as they take to the high seas either as warrior Alrik or young wizard Nedime. The game features a wide variety of lands to discover from lush forests to remote villages, where decisions made can unlock branching storylines and lead to multiple endings. As the game features RPG elements as well, players can also unlock new characters, learn new skills and boost their abilities such as mana, health, spells and more.

The game boasts more than 30 characters and scenes to discover, along with a breathtaking soundtrack and gorgeous themed artwork. Players can expect 15 hours of content with different side quests and alternate endings for the ultimate replayability.

If you're keen on giving the game a go, you can download Forgotten Fables: Wolves on the Westwind on the iOS App Store as well as on Steam. It's a premium title that costs $7.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also have a look at the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, check out the little sneak peek from the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals and aesthetics, or join the community of followers on Twitter for more info.

