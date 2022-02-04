Forest Island adds a new island, snowflake collectibles and a Valentine's Day event in latest update

NEOWIZ has announced a new wintery update for Forest Island, its relaxing simulation game on mobile. Players can celebrate the Snowy Season with the appearance of the elusive Snowflake Island, as well as unlock special animals in the Winter Veil update.

Forest Island features vibrant low-poly graphics and calming visuals that are meant to complement the zen-like idle gameplay. Players can chill while trying to bring back a destroyed land to its former glory, healing the environment and collecting animals at the same time.

The icy tundra of the new update adds a welcome feature that now lets players visit others users' islands in the game. The Snowflake Island can also be visited until March 31st, and throughout the event, players can collect snowflakes to unlock equally elusive critters like the Arctic Fox. Snowflakes can also be used to redeem permanent weather options - in addition, the island itself can be upgraded in exchange for snowflakes.

As for the new Visit System, players can travel to the Snowflake Islands of other users as soon as their Snowflake Island reaches grade 5. To top it all off, a Valentine's Day event will run from February 7th to the 20th.

If you're eager to sit back and relax to the beat of the lyrical soundtrack, you can download Forest Island on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments or visit the official website for more info.

