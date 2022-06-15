Flyff Universe, the remake of the iconic MMORPG from 2005 is out now on all browsers

Gala Lab, the creators of popular MMOs like Flyff and Rappelz, which has been played by over 100 million players worldwide has just launched a new browser-based MMO called Flyff Universe. Flyff Universe, where Flyff stands for Fly For Fun is a remake of the original 2005 title but with much better graphics, QoL improvements, and lots more to make it a much better gaming experience. Where Flyff differs from other games is the need for a download. The entire game can be played right from any browser without giving away any of that precious mobile storage. Check out the launch trailer embedded below:

Flyff Universe is set in the world of Madrigal, a massive world separated into continents with regions vastly differing from each other. In this open world, players will travel to peaceful villages like Flarine, and even steampunk regions like Darkon on their trusty broom or hoverbike. Content will also be overflowing and players will constantly find something new to do like facing difficult challenges, raiding dungeons, participating in PvP modes, and making friends thanks to the game’s social features.

The remake has also made quite a leap from the original so both newcomers and veterans can enjoy the title. Flyff will now feature antialiasing, advanced shaders, and better visuals thanks to a collaboration between Gala Lab and Sniegu Technologies. The Southeast Asia launch was welcomed with over 250,000 players and the global release is definitely going to take the playerbase to newer heights. To celebrate, everyone is also going to receive lots of in-game goodies like wings and consumables alongside a bunch of launch events.

Flyff Universe will keep dropping new content over the coming months. Again, no need to download. You can start playing simply by visiting the game’s official website. Flyff also supports full cross-platform play and progression, meaning, you can switch between mobile and PC as and when you please.