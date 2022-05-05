Fly&Poop lets you fly over the city as a pigeon and poop on humans below, out now on iOS

Developer José F. de León has officially launched Fly&Poop, a charming mobile game that lets you do exactly what the title says - fly and poop. In this vibrant low-poly game, players take on the role of a poor little pigeon on a quest to save Dovy, who's been kidnapped and taken to the highest skyscraper in the city. As Chester, players will have to do whatever it takes to save her - even if that means pooping on unwitting humans down below.

In Fly&Poop, players can expect to soar through the skies above a bustling city trying to help people with their errands. Chester, determined pigeon that he is, is willing to deliver messages and fly around town to earn rewards that will help him rescue Dovy. Of course, when nature calls, there's really nothing much you can do but answer - and Chester does so all-too-willingly.

Still, the carefree life of a wayward pigeon isn't all about flying and pooping, as you'll also have to dodge cars and cats while trying to fix a ventilator that'll take you to that coveted skyscraper. Do you have what it takes to survive the urban jungle and save Dovy?

If you're eager to give the hilarious title a go, you can download Fly&Poop on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent. ­You can also check out the game on the official website for more info, have a look at the clip embedded above to get a feel of the game, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

