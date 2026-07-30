Volcano Princess puts your child-raising ability to the test, out now on mobile

Volcano Princess is now available on iOS and Android for $10.99

It's a simulation-meets-visual novel that challenges you with raising a daughter

There are 50 different endings to discover

Earlier this month, Iwan covered Volcano Princess, a self-described 'daughter-raising simulator.' Now, I've played games long enough that such an odd premise shouldn't baffle me that much and yet, I still find myself unable to accept its existence. But it very much does exist. In fact, it's available to buy on iOS and Android right now.

Okay, folks. Let's see if we can wrap our heads around this one together. Volcano Princess is set in a world where demons and humans are constantly butting heads, as they are wont to do whenever they meet. Somewhere in that mess, your wife has died, leaving you to raise your daughter alone. Ah, is this a sad Dad game? Are we going to find Kratos or Booker DeWitt kicking around in Mount Vesuvius?

Well, if the screenshots are anything to go by, probably not. Volcano Princess doesn't look overly macabre at all, aside from the young girl losing her mother at the start, of course. Instead, it all looks rather cheerful and wholesome, though with 50 different endings, I'm sure a couple of them take a trip down the path of unrelenting misery. Or is that just me being a touch too pessimistic?

I'll raise you one daughter

The simulation side comes in the decisions you make when raising your daughter. Does she do morning workouts or do you prioritise teaching her manners over getting swole? Beyond that, it's a largely narrative-driven experience with some visual element novels at play.

Having typed all that out, I can't say I find it any less bizarre. Still, I'm not about to knock something simply because it wasn't made specifically for me. It has incredibly positive Steam reviews, so it must be doing something right.

Volcano Princess is available on the App Store and Google Play as a premium game that costs $10.99. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.